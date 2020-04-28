Two killed in collision between bus and truck in Bogura
Bogura Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 28 Apr 2020 01:40 PM BdST Updated: 28 Apr 2020 01:40 PM BdST
Two people have died after a head-on collision between a bus and a truck in Bogura’s Sherpur Upazila.
The incident took place in Sherua Bottola area at 6:30am on Tuesday, said Kundarhat Highway Police Inspector Md Saiful Islam.
The dead men have been identified as brothers Akmal Hossain, 28, and Mosharaf Hossain, 35.
The duo worked as masons in Chattogram’s Rangunia, Inspector Saiful told bdnews24.com. They were heading towards Naogaon to cut paddy on a Hanif Paribahan bus when the vehicle collided head-on with a Dhaka-bound truck, he said, adding the brothers died on the spot.
