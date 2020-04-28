Nearly 300 doctors among 660 health workers infected with coronavirus: BMA
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 28 Apr 2020 03:03 AM BdST Updated: 28 Apr 2020 03:03 AM BdST
As many as 660 health workers, including 295 doctors, have tested positive for the new coronavirus in the country, Bangladesh Medical Association or BMA says.
They also include 116 nurses and 249 other health workers, BMA Secretary General Ehteshamul Huq Choudhury said in a statement on Monday.
A total of 152 people have died from the virus until Monday morning while the number of infections reached 5,913 across the country. A doctor has also died from COVID-19.
Ehteshamul feared that the health care system could collapse if the rise in the number of medics continues.
The health workers account for 11 percent of the total infections, he pointed out.
