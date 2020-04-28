Eight doctors among 30 health workers who test positive for COVID-19 at NICVD

A total of 52 heath workers, including 15 doctors and 37 nurses of the hospital, were put into quarantine to stop further spread of the novel coronavirus infection.

“Earlier, seven doctors of the hospital tested positive for the coronavirus. The report of another doctor came back positive on Tuesday,” Dr Kajal Kumar Karmakar, associate professor at NICVD, told bdnews24.com.

“Doctors and health workers began to contract the virus after 10 of the patients who visited hospital tested positive for COVID-19.”

“Two people, including a child, died among the 10 people who tested positive for the coronavirus. The rest of the patients were sent to a COVID-19 hospital.”

“The patients came to the hospital to receive treatment for cardiovascular diseases. Doctors, nurses and other staffers of the hospital contracted the virus from them,” Dr Mir Jamal Uddin, director and professor of NICVD, told bdnews24.com.

Besides eight doctors, 16 nurses, two ward masters, three ward boys and an ansar member employed at the hospital tested positive for COVID-19, Dr Kajal said.

The authorities collected samples from 107 officials for the COVID-19 test after a patient tested positive for the virus on Wednesday.

A total of 210 doctors and over 850 nurses are employed currently at NICVD.