EC’s NID wing launches online, SMS services amid coronavirus shutdown

As many as seven million voters added this year will be able to collect their NID numbers through the services. The citizens will be able to collect their original identity cards after the offices reopen.

Registration of new voters, replacement for lost NID cards, update, correction and other services are available, the NID wing’s Director General Brig Gen Mohammad Saidul Islam told reporters via video conference on Monday.

Citizens will be able to avail the services online by visiting NID wing’s website at https://services.nidw.gov.bd.

THE SERVICES

>> Collection of a copy of national identity card for those who have been registered as voters but not yet received the original card;

>> Collection of national identity card number;

>> Application for the replacement of lost NID cards;

>> Registration of new voters.

NID NUMBER VIA SMS

To get the NID number, a newly registered voter has to type nid<form No.><dd-mm-yyyy> and send message to 105. He or she will get the NID number via reply SMS.

Those out of the 6,958,341 newly added voters in the list updated on Mar 2, who have not yet received their NID cards, are asked to register with their registration form number and date of birth online.

Later, they will receive copy of their NID or the number after the verification of biometric information. NID copy or number will not be given to “dual voters”, who have been registered in two places.

Those who have already received their NID number will be able to log in on the website by registering with the information and mobile number. After login, the voter will be able to see all data in his form.

To have NID cards replaced or corrected, voters will need to apply online by attaching necessary documents.

The applicant will be able to know the current status of the application later. He or she will be sent an SMS if the application is granted and then be able to collect a copy of the NID from the website.

APPLYING TO BECOMING A VOTER

Eligible citizens who have not been included yet on the voter list can apply for registration online.

They will need to complete their registration with biometric information like fingerprints and iris images at local EC offices after they reopen. Later they will be included in the voter list and handed the NID card after verification of their documents.

HELPLINE

The voters can dial 105 from 9am to 3pm during Ramadan for help related to the services.

Mobile phone numbers of all data entry operators in the 64 districts of the country have been given on the website of the NID wing so that the voters can communicate with them for anything necessary for the application.