Bangladesh records three more COVID-19 deaths; cases approach 6,500
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 28 Apr 2020 03:00 PM BdST Updated: 28 Apr 2020 03:11 PM BdST
Three more people have died from the coronavirus infection in the 24 hours to 8am Tuesday, taking the body count to 155 in Bangladesh.
The tally of cases surged past 6,000 in the same period after another 549 people in a single-day record jump tested positive for COVID-19 from 4,332 samples, DGHS Additional Director General Nasima Sultana said on Tuesday.
All of the fatalities recorded in the last 24 hours were over the age of 60, according to the health directorate.
Eight more patients recovered from the virus during that period, raising the number of recoveries to 139.
Many more people have recovered from treatment at home but the government's data does not reflect that, said Nasima.
Bangladesh reported its first cases of the coronavirus on Mar 8 with a total of 6,462 cases reported so far.
Globally, over 3 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 211,220 have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
