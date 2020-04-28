Home > Bangladesh

Bangladesh records three more COVID-19 deaths; cases approach 6,500

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 28 Apr 2020 03:00 PM BdST Updated: 28 Apr 2020 03:11 PM BdST

Three more people have died from the coronavirus infection in the 24 hours to 8am Tuesday, taking the body count to 155 in Bangladesh.

The tally of cases surged past 6,000 in the same period after another 549 people in a single-day record jump tested positive for COVID-19 from 4,332 samples, DGHS Additional Director General Nasima Sultana said on Tuesday.

All of the fatalities recorded in the last 24 hours were over the age of 60, according to the health directorate.

Eight more patients recovered from the virus during that period, raising the number of recoveries to 139.

Many more people have recovered from treatment at home but the government's data does not reflect that, said Nasima.

Bangladesh reported its first cases of the coronavirus on Mar 8 with a total of 6,462 cases reported so far.

Globally, over 3 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 211,220 have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

2 die in Bogura crash

Prof Jamilur Reza Choudhury dies  

Online, SMS services launched for NID

295 doctors infected: BMA

Pompeo lauds Bangladesh’s efforts

Gonoshasthaya misleading on test kits: DGDA

Flight ban extended to May 7

A man passes through a disinfection tunnel at Rajarbagh Central Police Hospital. Photo: Mahmud Zaman Ovi

Virus body count tops 150

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.