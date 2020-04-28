Bangladesh PM's office rounds up info on govt losses during shutdown

All the ministries have been directed to provide details of any ongoing programmes hindered by the shutdown, initiatives taken to redress the setbacks and plans to overcome the impact of the crisis.

The PMO also asked for progress reports on the Annual Development Plan and an outline of the measures needed to speed up its implementation.

The ministries have been given until Apr 29 to report back.

Bangladesh has been under lockdown from Mar 26 with the period of closure being extended several times since -- most recently until May 5 -- amid a surge in COVID-19 cases and deaths.

While offices, schools and public transport have been ordered to remain shut, government offices along with other emergency services were allowed to operate in a limited scale during the shutdown.