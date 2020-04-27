US Secretary of State Pompeo praises Bangladesh’s readiness to combat COVID-19

The appreciation came in a letter addressed to Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen, the foreign ministry said in a statement on Monday.

The US Ambassador Earl Miller met Momen and handed the letter at his office.

In the letter, Pompeo also praised Bangladesh’s assistance in the repatriation of American citizens.

The secretary of state promised to work together to combat COVID-19 and continued US cooperation during this challenge, the statement has added.

During the meeting with the ambassador, Foreign Minister Momen underscored how the economy and livelihood of Bangladeshi people are adversely affected in this COVID-19 situation, especially country’s RMG industry due to the cancellation of orders.

The minister sought Washington’s support for RMG products in the US market.

The foreign minister also asked the US administration to expedite the deportation of Rashed Chowdhury, the self-confessed killer of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

They discussed l the Rohingya crisis that is being protracted and the US ambassador assured him of continued support on this matter.

Momen elaborated Bangladesh government’s strategies to fight the war against COVID-19 crisis and offered to work closely with the US government in the coming days to face the global challenges.