Schools to remain closed until virus outbreak fades, says Hasina

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 27 Apr 2020 11:12 AM BdST Updated: 27 Apr 2020 11:12 AM BdST

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has said schools and educational institutions across Bangladesh will remain closed until the novel coronavirus outbreak recedes.

She made the remarks while conferring with government officials in Rajshahi Division via video link at her official residence Ganabhaban on Monday.

"Schools and colleges will all be closed at least until September if the coronavirus outbreak continues. We will open them once this crisis ends."

The prime minister also stressed that the priority at this time is to ensure the safety of every citizen as the outbreak continues to intensify.

"We must gradually resume some aspects of our lives. For that we have to work towards keeping each other safe."

 

