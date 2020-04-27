In nine days, confirmed Old Dhaka coronavirus cases jump to twice as much

The death toll from COVID-19 at old Dhaka was 20, where the tally of total infection was 162 until Apr 17.

Another 14 people have died in the next nine days. The death toll rose to 34 by Sunday morning while another 210 new cases took the total number of infections to 372.

The local authorities have put more than 800 buildings on lockdown to slow the outbreak.

As many as 31 people tested positive for the virus at ISKCON temple in Swamibagh.

Deaths were reported from the areas under all 10 police station in Old Dhaka, except Shyampur.

A total of 61 coronavirus cases were detected in Chawkbazar, the most affected area, while Gendaria and Kotwali reported 59 cases each.

Bongshal reported a total of 44 COVID-19 patients where the number of infections reached 41 in Wari, followed by 39 in Lalbagh and 27 in Hazaribagh.

Chawkbazar and Wari recorded six deaths each.

Kotowali and Bangshal reported five deaths each while four people died in Sutrapur. The death toll was three in Gendaria.

“Four people tested positive for COVID-19 in our area on Saturday and one of them has died at Tantibazar. Hundreds of buildings have been put on lockdown,” Kotwali Police Station OC Mizanur Rahman told bdnews24.com.

Ranjan Biswas, the local city corporation councillor, said the residents were in panic but many were not following health rules and social distancing advices to avoid infection.