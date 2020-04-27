Drug suspect killed in alleged gunfight with RAB in Gazipur

The incident took place in the district's Satpoa area in the early hours of Monday, said RAB-1 Assistant Director ASP Md Kamruzzaman.

The dead man has been identified as 32-year-old Rabiul Islam. He was named in 14 cases, involving charges of murder, drugs and arms trafficking, with various police stations in Gazipur, according to the RAB.

"A RAB patrol was notified about the presence of a drug trafficking gang in Satpoa around midnight," said ASP Kamruzzaman.

“When the patrol team arrived on the scene, the drug dealers opened fire, prompting a retaliation. Rabiul was shot during the gunfight while the others managed to flee."

The wounded man was rushed to Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmad Medical College Hospital where the on-duty doctor declared him dead, according to the elite police unit.

A RAB officer was also injured in the gunfight, said Kamruzzaman.

“RAB recovered two pistols, a gun, bullets and a huge quantity of methamphetamine-based yaba tablets from the spot."