Dhaka shops get two more hours to remain open
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 27 Apr 2020 05:02 PM BdST Updated: 27 Apr 2020 05:02 PM BdST
Shops in Dhaka neighbourhoods will remain open until 4 pm as the metropolitan police have extended the shopping time by 2 hours to cope with the surging demand during Ramadan.
Restaurants are also allowed to sell Iftar items, said DMP spokesman Musudur Rahman, referring to the government’s move to relax some shutdown rules.
However, grocers and superstore owners will be able to serve customers until 5pm.
Emergency service providers, including drugstores, are exempted from the shutdown restrictions, Rahman said.
More to follow
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Bangladesh’s virus body count tops 150; cases approach 6,000
- COVID-19 patient flees Chandpur hospital. Police hunt him down
- Drug suspect killed in alleged gunfight with RAB in Gazipur
- Schools to remain closed until virus outbreak fades, says Hasina
- In nine days, confirmed Old Dhaka coronavirus cases jump to twice as much
- United Hospital accused of taking patient off life support after COVID-19 diagnosis
- Bangladesh Imam tests positive after leading Taraweeh prayers at mosque
- City Bank executive is first banker to die from COVID-19 in Bangladesh
- Bangladesh gets another tranche of medical aid from India to combat COVID-19
- Bangladesh plans to form special cell to prevent dengue outbreak
Most Read
- City Bank executive is first banker to die from COVID-19 in Bangladesh
- United Hospital accused of taking patient off life support after COVID-19 diagnosis
- Bangladesh Imam tests positive after leading Taraweeh prayers at mosque
- Schools to remain closed until virus outbreak fades, says Hasina
- Indian woman gang raped after quarantined alone in school
- Bangladesh gets another tranche of medical aid from India to combat COVID-19
- Bezos takes back the wheel at Amazon
- ‘My world is shattering’: foreign students stranded by coronavirus
- Workers complain physical contact rules ignored as 127 Chattogram factories reopen
- Oklahoma asks Trump to declare coronavirus an 'act of God' to help oil producers