Dhaka shops get two more hours to remain open

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 27 Apr 2020 05:02 PM BdST Updated: 27 Apr 2020 05:02 PM BdST

Shops in Dhaka neighbourhoods will remain open until 4 pm as the metropolitan police have extended the shopping time by 2 hours to cope with the surging demand during Ramadan.

Restaurants are also allowed to sell Iftar items, said DMP spokesman Musudur Rahman, referring to the government’s move to relax some shutdown rules.  
 
However, grocers and superstore owners will be able to serve customers until 5pm.
 
Emergency service providers, including drugstores, are exempted from the shutdown restrictions, Rahman said.
 
More to follow

