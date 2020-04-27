COVID-19 patient flees Chandpur hospital. Police hunt him down
Chandpur Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 27 Apr 2020 01:37 PM BdST Updated: 27 Apr 2020 01:37 PM BdST
A man infected with COVID-19 has been caught and sent back into quarantine after he fled from a hospital in Chandpur.
The 35-year-old man, who hails from Poa village in Chandpur's Faridganj, initially tested positive for the coronavirus in Dhaka.
After the virus test in the capital, the man went back to his village home in Faridganj, said Md Nasim Uddin, chief of Chandpur Police Station. But his family barred him from staying with them at home. He subsequently went to Chandpur Central Hospital.
Syed Ahmad Kajal, a doctor in the hospital, admitted him after seeing his test report. But he later fled the hospital when the medical staff left him unattended as they went to fetch his PPE.
Police traced his location through his phone number and nabbed him from Charhogla village in Faridganj, said OC Nasim.
The man was then sent back to the hospital.
