Home > Bangladesh

Bangladesh’s virus body count tops 150; cases approach 6,000

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 27 Apr 2020 02:51 PM BdST Updated: 27 Apr 2020 02:51 PM BdST

Bangladesh has registered seven more deaths from the novel coronavirus in the 24 hours to 8am Monday, taking the body count to 152.

The tally of infections jumped to 5,913 in the same period after another 497 people tested positive from 3,812 samples, DGHS Additional Director General Nasima Sultana said on Monday.

Globally, over 2.97 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 206,568 have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

 

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Old Dhaka virus cases double in 9 days

United ‘removes’ life support after COVID-19 test

Imam who led prayers infected in Magura

COVID-19: India sends more medical supplies

Dengue cell in the works

A chartered British Airways plane departs from Dhaka's Shahjalal International Airport on Thursday with 177 Britons, who were stranded in Bangladesh due to a travel ban amid lockdowns over the coronavirus pandemic. Photo: Mostafigur Rahman

Fourth special flight to UK takes off Sunday

5 more virus deaths

Workers protest for back pay in Dhaka

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.