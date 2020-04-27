Bangladesh’s virus body count tops 150; cases approach 6,000
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 27 Apr 2020 02:51 PM BdST Updated: 27 Apr 2020 02:51 PM BdST
Bangladesh has registered seven more deaths from the novel coronavirus in the 24 hours to 8am Monday, taking the body count to 152.
The tally of infections jumped to 5,913 in the same period after another 497 people tested positive from 3,812 samples, DGHS Additional Director General Nasima Sultana said on Monday.
Globally, over 2.97 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 206,568 have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
