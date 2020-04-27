Home > Bangladesh

Bangladesh extends ban on passenger flights to May 7 as virus cases surge

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 27 Apr 2020 06:25 PM BdST Updated: 27 Apr 2020 06:25 PM BdST

The Bangladesh Civil Aviation Authority has extended a ban on passenger flights to May 7 as the government grapples with the spread of the coronavirus.

The ban will remain effective on flights to and from 16 countries: Bahrain, Bhutan, Hong Kong, India, Kuwait, Malaysia, the Maldives, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Sri Lanka, Singapore, Thailand, Turkey, the UAE and the UK.

“At the same time, the ban will remain effective on domestic passenger flights,” CAAB spokesman Mohammad Sohel Kamruzzaman said on Monday.

As previously announced, Chinese passenger flights, cargo planes, air ambulances, aid aircraft and flights for emergency landing are out of the ban’s purview, according to Kamruzzaman.

The previous ban had been scheduled to expire on Apr 30.

Bangladesh registered seven more deaths from the coronavirus in the 24 hours to 8am Monday, taking the body count to 152. The tally of infections jumped to 5,913 in the same period after another 497 people tested positive from 3,812 samples.

