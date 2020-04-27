Bangladesh extends ban on passenger flights to May 7 as virus cases surge

The ban will remain effective on flights to and from 16 countries: Bahrain, Bhutan, Hong Kong, India, Kuwait, Malaysia, the Maldives, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Sri Lanka, Singapore, Thailand, Turkey, the UAE and the UK.

“At the same time, the ban will remain effective on domestic passenger flights,” CAAB spokesman Mohammad Sohel Kamruzzaman said on Monday.

As previously announced, Chinese passenger flights, cargo planes, air ambulances, aid aircraft and flights for emergency landing are out of the ban’s purview, according to Kamruzzaman.

The previous ban had been scheduled to expire on Apr 30.

Bangladesh registered seven more deaths from the coronavirus in the 24 hours to 8am Monday, taking the body count to 152. The tally of infections jumped to 5,913 in the same period after another 497 people tested positive from 3,812 samples.