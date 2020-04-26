Home > Bangladesh

World Child Cancer donates protective kits to Bangladesh doctors

  News Desk,  bdnews24.com

Published: 26 Apr 2020 04:51 AM BdST Updated: 26 Apr 2020 04:51 AM BdST

World Child Cancer, a UK-based charity, has come to the aid of doctors and nurses involved in cancer treatment during the coronavirus crisis in Bangladesh.

It has donated about 200 sets of “high-quality” protective gear to the oncology departments of five hospitals in Bangladesh, the organisation said in a media release on Saturday.

The hospitals are Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University, Dhaka Medical College Hospital, Sir Salimullah Medical College Hospital, Dhaka Children's Hospital and National Institute of Cancer Research Hospital.

Professor Md Selimuzzaman, head of paediatric haematology and oncology at the Dhaka Children's Hospital, thanked the WCC and urged it to continue the support.

An organisation called Hospitch Bangladesh was also assisted by the WCC.

World Child Cancer, which works to increase the standard of cancer treatment systems and raise awareness on paediatric cancer prevention, has been operating in Bangladesh since 2012.

Its progeamme coordinator in Bangladesh, Jewel Ahmed, said: “World Child Cancer believes that it is a moral responsibility to stand by the doctors in this critical time.”

He assured the doctors of continuing support.

