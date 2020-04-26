Home > Bangladesh

More stranded Britons set to fly back home from Bangladesh

  News Desk,  bdnews24.com

Published: 26 Apr 2020 03:27 PM BdST Updated: 26 Apr 2020 03:27 PM BdST

A fourth chartered flight arranged by the British High Commission in Dhaka is set to fly back more Britons marooned in Bangladesh due to a travel ban over the coronavirus pandemic.

“We’ve run three successful flights this week and we have a fourth flight due to depart this afternoon,” British High Commissioner Robert Chatterton Dickson said in a statement on Sunday

The High Commission has organised five more special flights on Apr 29, Jun 1, 3, 5 and May 7 to repatriate British citizens stranded in Bangladesh.

To reserve a seat on those flights, the passengers need to use the CTM travel portal available through the high commission’s travel advice website. "If already booked with CTM, the passengers should not do so again because a subsequent booking will confuse the system and delay departure," the statement said, addressing British nationals.

The authorities are prioritising the most vulnerable members of the community for space on these flights. Passengers will receive a notice to travel 24 hours before the flight.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

RMG workers dash for Dhaka again

File Photo: A boat carrying suspected ethnic Rohingya migrants is seen detained in Malaysian territorial waters, in Langkawi, Malaysia April 5, 2020. Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency/Handout via REUTERS

Allow Rohingya on boats to come ashore: HRW

6 more Sonali Bank officials infected

ISKCON temple in Dhaka’s Swamibagh is closed in an effort to stem the coronavirus spread. Photo: Asif Mahmud Ove

31 infected at Dhaka temple

17 products banned

70-year old beats coronavirus

RAB takes tough line on virus rumours

9 more virus deaths

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.