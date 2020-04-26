More stranded Britons set to fly back home from Bangladesh

“We’ve run three successful flights this week and we have a fourth flight due to depart this afternoon,” British High Commissioner Robert Chatterton Dickson said in a statement on Sunday

The High Commission has organised five more special flights on Apr 29, Jun 1, 3, 5 and May 7 to repatriate British citizens stranded in Bangladesh.

To reserve a seat on those flights, the passengers need to use the CTM travel portal available through the high commission’s travel advice website. "If already booked with CTM, the passengers should not do so again because a subsequent booking will confuse the system and delay departure," the statement said, addressing British nationals.

The authorities are prioritising the most vulnerable members of the community for space on these flights. Passengers will receive a notice to travel 24 hours before the flight.