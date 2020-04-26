Hawker dies from COVID-19 in Rajshahi hospital
Rajshahi Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 26 Apr 2020 12:13 PM BdST Updated: 26 Apr 2020 12:13 PM BdST
An 80-year-old hawker died from the coronavirus in a Rajshahi hospital.
The hawker, Sobhan, tested positive and went to four hospitals for treatment.
Sobhan breathed his last around 8 am at Rajshahi Infectious Disease Hospital on Sunday.
The man hailed from Gaopara village in Bagha Upazila, Rajshahi. He tested positive for the coronavirus on Apr 20. How he was infected is still unknown, said Saiful Ferdous, deputy director of Rajshahi Medical College Hospital.
Sobhan received treatment at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital for four days from Apr 17 and then was shifted to the Infectious Disease Hospital on Apr 20. He went to Bagha Upazila Health Complex and another private hospital earlier.
The wife and son of the hawker are now quarantined at the Infectious Disease Hospital. At least 42 health workers, including 21 doctors and 12 nurses, have been quarantined as they were exposed to the patient.
Sobhan used to sell bamboo products, said Asaduzzaman, Bagha Upazila health and family planning officer. Recently, he went to the nearby villages to sell the products and fell sick afterwards.
