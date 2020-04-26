Home > Bangladesh

City Bank executive is first banker to die from COVID-19 in Bangladesh

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 26 Apr 2020 08:13 PM BdST Updated: 26 Apr 2020 08:25 PM BdST

A City Bank senior executive has died from COVID-19 - the first known fatality caused by the new coronavirus among the bankers in Bangladesh.

Volunteers carrying the corpse of a COVID-19 victim for burial at the graveyard in Dhaka's Khilgaon Taltola on Saturday. Photo: Mahmud Zaman Ovi

He passed away at the Mugda General Hospital in Dhaka on Sunday morning, one of his colleagues said.

Assistant Professor Mahbubur Rahman, who is working as the focal person of the hospital’s COVID-19 team, confirmed that the banker had tested positive for the respiratory disease.

The 40-year-old was the first vice president at the bank’s human resources department. He left behind his wife and a daughter.

He was buried at Khilgaon-Taltola Graveyard in the capital under the hospital authorities’ watch, the colleague said.

A number of bank officials have contracted the coronavirus as the banks are operating for limited hours amid a nationwide shutdown over the outbreak. 

City Bank officials said the victim had been suffering from cold, cough and fever for several days and got his samples tested for coronavirus twice but the tests came back negative.

He was taking treatment at home but hospitalised when his health worsened on Saturday morning and a third test diagnosed him with coronavirus, according to the officials.

The family have been asked to go into home quarantine.

City Bank in a statement mourned the official and offered condolences to the family.

