Bangladesh records 5 more virus deaths as infections top 5,000
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 26 Apr 2020 02:49 PM BdST Updated: 26 Apr 2020 02:49 PM BdST
Bangladesh has registered five more deaths from the coronavirus infection in the 24 hours to 8am Sunday, bringing the body count to 145.
The tally of infections surged past 5,000 in the same period after another 418 people tested positive for COVID-19 from 3,476 samples, DGHS Additional Director General Nasima Sultana said on Sunday.
The total number of confirmed cases currently stands at 5,416, according to government data.
Globally, over 2.89 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 203,055 have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Bangladesh records 5 more virus deaths as infections top 5,000
- Angry garment workers take to Dhaka streets for back pay
- Hawker dies from COVID-19 in Rajshahi hospital
- World Child Cancer donates protective kits to Bangladesh doctors
- Hundreds of clothing factory workers dash for Dhaka again in dark hours amid lockdown
- HRW urges Bangladesh to allow Rohingya stranded on boats to come ashore
- Another six Sonali Bank officials test positive for COVID-19 in Rangpur
- 31 contract coronavirus at closed ISKCON temple in Dhaka
- BSTI bans 17 products found ‘substandard’ in tests
- 70-year old Bangladeshi woman beats the odds and survives coronavirus
Most Read
- 31 contract coronavirus at closed ISKCON temple in Dhaka
- Bezos takes back the wheel at Amazon
- Bangladesh virus cases approach 5,000; death count surges to 140
- BSTI bans 17 products found ‘substandard’ in tests
- RAB monitors 50 websites in crackdown on virus rumours
- Hundreds of clothing factory workers dash for Dhaka again in dark hours amid lockdown
- Dhaka South City official dies of COVID-19
- Beaches eyed as United States takes steps toward reopening
- Tux, gown, masks: Arab couples scramble to marry during a pandemic
- Bangladesh warns against use of unauthorised antibody test kits for coronavirus