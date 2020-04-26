Home > Bangladesh

Bangladesh records 5 more virus deaths as infections top 5,000

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 26 Apr 2020 02:49 PM BdST Updated: 26 Apr 2020 02:49 PM BdST

Bangladesh has registered five more deaths from the coronavirus infection in the 24 hours to 8am Sunday, bringing the body count to 145.

The tally of infections surged past 5,000 in the same period after another 418 people tested positive for COVID-19 from 3,476 samples, DGHS Additional Director General Nasima Sultana said on Sunday.

The total number of confirmed cases currently stands at 5,416, according to government data.

Globally, over 2.89 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 203,055 have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

 

