Bangladesh plans to form special cell to prevent dengue outbreak
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 26 Apr 2020 05:21 PM BdST Updated: 26 Apr 2020 05:21 PM BdST
The government is planning to launch a dengue prevention cell to oversee the efforts to raise awareness on the disease and destroying breeding grounds of the virus-carrying Aedes mosquitoes.
The cell will be made up of officials holding the rank of deputy secretary and below.
The public administration ministry has accordingly directed secretaries attached to all ministries and divisions to prepare a list of prospective candidates. They have been given three days to report back to the ministry.
The government decided to set up a special cell under the supervision of the two city corporations in a meeting presided over by the chief coordinator of SDG to the Prime Minister's Office via video conference on Apr 21, the public administration ministry said.
It comes in an effort to prevent another dengue catastrophe in Bangladesh following the most prolific outbreak of the disease on record last year.
