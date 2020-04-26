Bangladesh Imam tests positive after leading Taraweeh prayers at mosque

He led the prayers on Saturday evening and was diagnosed with the infection caused by the new coronavirus on Sunday morning, Shalikha Upazila chief executive or UNO Md Tanveer Rahman.

The imam’s home is in Jashore’s Bagharpara Upazila’s Pashchima village while the mosque is located one and a half kilometres away at Shalikha’s Adadanga village.

The people who offered prayers in that mosque and the health workers who collected their samples will all undergo tests, the UNO said, adding that the Upazila administration is making a list of around 20-25 people who prayed at the mosque that evening.

The UNO continued Adadanga village, further one and a half kilometres away from Shalikha- Bagha road and Jashore’s Bagharpara Pashchima village has been locked down following the discovery, Tanveer Rahman said.