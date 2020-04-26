Home > Bangladesh

Bangladesh gets another tranche of medical aid from India to combat COVID-19

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 26 Apr 2020 05:43 PM BdST Updated: 26 Apr 2020 05:43 PM BdST

Bangladesh has received a second tranche of medical assistance from India under the SAARC emergency fund to combat the COVID-19 outbreak.

Indian High Commissioner in Bangladesh Riva Ganguly Das handed over the supplies, consisting of 100,000 hydroxychloroquine tablets and 50,000 sterile surgical latex gloves, to Health Minister Zahid Malik on Sunday.

The health minister expressed his appreciation for India's continued support in terms of providing essential medical supplies, protective gear and capacity building to tackle the coronavirus outbreak.

“A helping hand from our neighbour at this time of distress is most welcome,” he said.

The package forms part of India's 'Neighbourhood First' policy aimed at taking a collaborative regional approach to containing the spread of the coronavirus, the Indian High Commission said in a statement.

The supplies, transported from India with the help of Biman Bangladesh, were subsequently dispatched to Central Medical Stores Depot.

US President Donald Trump earlier sought hydroxychloroquine tablets, a malaria drug from India, as he hoped it would be an effective remedy for COVID-19 patients. Later, other countries also requested India for supplies of the drug.

Initially, India, the world's biggest producer of hydroxychloroquine, imposed a ban on exporting the drug but later decided to supply it to its neighbouring countries. It has already supplied the medicine to the UK, US, Brazil and Japan.

The SAARC COVID-19 Emergency Fund was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and was set up with an initial contribution of $10 million from India. Other countries pledged to add to the fund with Bangladesh committing $1.5 million.

The first tranche of emergency medical assistance under this fund, containing 30,000 surgical masks and 15,000 head-covers, arrived in Bangladesh on Mar 25.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

A chartered British Airways plane departs from Dhaka's Shahjalal International Airport on Thursday with 177 Britons, who were stranded in Bangladesh due to a travel ban amid lockdowns over the coronavirus pandemic. Photo: Mostafigur Rahman

Fourth special flight to UK takes off Sunday

5 more virus deaths

Workers protest for back pay in Dhaka

Rajshahi hawker dies from COVID-19

RMG workers dash for Dhaka again

File Photo: A boat carrying suspected ethnic Rohingya migrants is seen detained in Malaysian territorial waters, in Langkawi, Malaysia April 5, 2020. Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency/Handout via REUTERS

Allow Rohingya on boats to come ashore: HRW

6 more Sonali Bank officials infected

ISKCON temple in Dhaka’s Swamibagh is closed in an effort to stem the coronavirus spread. Photo: Asif Mahmud Ove

31 infected at Dhaka temple

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.