Another six Sonali Bank officials test positive for COVID-19 in Rangpur

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 26 Apr 2020 04:05 AM BdST Updated: 26 Apr 2020 04:05 AM BdST

Another six officials of Sonali Bank have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Rangpur.

They work at the Rangpur market branch and include a staffer.

The branch was closed last week after seven officials showed symptoms like COVID-19, Abdul Barek Chowdhury, the branch’s deputy general manager, told

bdnews24.com on Saturday.

The test results of two came on Saturday while the four others had come earlier, he said.

The six patients were receiving treatment at home, Barek said.

The state-owned bank closed its corporate branch in Dhaka’s Dilkhusha on Apr 20 after an official caught the virus.

Banks are operating for limited hours amid a nationwide lockdown imposed to slow the outbreak.

