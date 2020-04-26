Home > Bangladesh

Angry garment workers take to Dhaka streets for back pay

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 26 Apr 2020 01:21 PM BdST Updated: 26 Apr 2020 02:12 PM BdST

Disgruntled workers from a few garment factories have taken to the streets of Dhaka's Malibagh to demand back pay.

They lined the streets near Abul Hotel and demonstrated for over three hours from 8 am on Sunday.

Police later calmed the workers down and persuaded them to call off the protests at 11:30 am, said Hatirjheel Police OC Abdur Rashid.

The protesters are owed their salaries for February and March, 'Ujjal', who works in the sewing unit of the Tahsin Fashion in DIT Road, told bdnews24.com.

Initially, the owners had set Apr 15 as the payday but did not follow through with it, he said. The date of payment was rescheduled to Apr 26 but the authorities later called the women workers over the phone on Saturday, saying they would send Tk 2,000 through Bkash.

“This dilly-dallying forced us to come out onto the streets and protest.”

There were a handful of protesters on the streets, according to OC Rashid.

The workers later cleared the streets after police assured them that they would get paid on Apr 28, he said.

Bangladesh ordered a nationwide shutdown of offices and factories from Mar 26 in a bid to slow the spread of the coronavirus infection. The majority of garment factories have remained shuttered during the lockdown.

Under the circumstances, the government also announced a Tk 50 billion economic relief package for the exporting industries, including garment factories, to pay their workers.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

RMG workers dash for Dhaka again

File Photo: A boat carrying suspected ethnic Rohingya migrants is seen detained in Malaysian territorial waters, in Langkawi, Malaysia April 5, 2020. Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency/Handout via REUTERS

Allow Rohingya on boats to come ashore: HRW

6 more Sonali Bank officials infected

ISKCON temple in Dhaka’s Swamibagh is closed in an effort to stem the coronavirus spread. Photo: Asif Mahmud Ove

31 infected at Dhaka temple

17 products banned

70-year old beats coronavirus

RAB takes tough line on virus rumours

9 more virus deaths

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.