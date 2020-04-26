Angry garment workers take to Dhaka streets for back pay
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 26 Apr 2020 01:21 PM BdST Updated: 26 Apr 2020 02:12 PM BdST
Disgruntled workers from a few garment factories have taken to the streets of Dhaka's Malibagh to demand back pay.
They lined the streets near Abul Hotel and demonstrated for over three hours from 8 am on Sunday.
Police later calmed the workers down and persuaded them to call off the protests at 11:30 am, said Hatirjheel Police OC Abdur Rashid.
The protesters are owed their salaries for February and March, 'Ujjal', who works in the sewing unit of the Tahsin Fashion in DIT Road, told bdnews24.com.
Initially, the owners had set Apr 15 as the payday but did not follow through with it, he said. The date of payment was rescheduled to Apr 26 but the authorities later called the women workers over the phone on Saturday, saying they would send Tk 2,000 through Bkash.
“This dilly-dallying forced us to come out onto the streets and protest.”
There were a handful of protesters on the streets, according to OC Rashid.
The workers later cleared the streets after police assured them that they would get paid on Apr 28, he said.
Bangladesh ordered a nationwide shutdown of offices and factories from Mar 26 in a bid to slow the spread of the coronavirus infection. The majority of garment factories have remained shuttered during the lockdown.
Under the circumstances, the government also announced a Tk 50 billion economic relief package for the exporting industries, including garment factories, to pay their workers.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- World Child Cancer donates protective kits to Bangladesh doctors
- Hundreds of clothing factory workers dash for Dhaka again in dark hours amid lockdown
- HRW urges Bangladesh to allow Rohingya stranded on boats to come ashore
- Another six Sonali Bank officials test positive for COVID-19 in Rangpur
- 31 contract coronavirus at closed ISKCON temple in Dhaka
- BSTI bans 17 products found ‘substandard’ in tests
- 70-year old Bangladeshi woman beats the odds and survives coronavirus
- Former Tangail MP Asaduzzaman, finance secretary to Mujibnagar Government, dies at 85
- Bangladesh warns against use of unauthorised antibody test kits for coronavirus
- Dhaka South City official dies of COVID-19
Most Read
- 31 contract coronavirus at closed ISKCON temple in Dhaka
- Bangladesh virus cases approach 5,000; death count surges to 140
- BSTI bans 17 products found ‘substandard’ in tests
- Bezos takes back the wheel at Amazon
- RAB monitors 50 websites in crackdown on virus rumours
- Hundreds of clothing factory workers dash for Dhaka again in dark hours amid lockdown
- Dhaka South City official dies of COVID-19
- Beaches eyed as United States takes steps toward reopening
- Bangladesh warns against use of unauthorised antibody test kits for coronavirus
- Tux, gown, masks: Arab couples scramble to marry during a pandemic