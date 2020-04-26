31 contract coronavirus at closed ISKCON temple in Dhaka
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 26 Apr 2020 02:51 AM BdST Updated: 26 Apr 2020 02:51 AM BdST
As many as 31 people have been infected with the new coronavirus at the International Society for Krishna Consciousness or ISKCON temple in Dhaka’s Swamibagh.
The infections have baffled the authorities as the temple has been closed to outsiders since the first virus case was reported in Bangladesh on Mar 8.
“No one was allowed into the temple. I don’t understand how so many people have been infected given so much care wad taken,” Gendaria Police Station OC Saju Mia said after the test results from the government’s disease control agency IEDCR came on Saturday.
More than 100 people, including priests, officials and devotees, reside in the temple.
The Old Dhaka areas under the Gendaria Police Station have recorded 55 coronavirus cases so far with three deaths.
The number of COVID-19 patients was near the 5,000 mark until Saturday morning. The death toll was 140.
