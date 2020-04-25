No oxygen cylinder shortage for COVID-19 patients: health official
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 25 Apr 2020 06:50 PM BdST Updated: 25 Apr 2020 06:50 PM BdST
Oxygen cylinders are not in short supply in hospitals designated for COVID-19 patients or isolation units, a Health Directorate official has said.
“There is no lack of oxygen supply to the hospitals dedicated for coronavirus treatment and the isolation units of other hospitals. The information published by the media is incomplete and old,” Additional Director General Nasima Sultana said in a media briefing on the coronavirus on Saturday.
There are 10,394 oxygen cylinders in the Upazila-level health facilities, according to Nasima. The hospitals other than the medical colleges and specialised ones in the eight divisions have a total of 14,745 oxygen cylinders, she said.
The official also said there is no lack of oxygen cylinders in Dhaka’s Kurmitola General Hospital and Kuwait Bangladesh Friendship Government Hospital, the two facilities dedicated to COVID-19 patients.
The Kurmitola Hospital has 450 cylinders but no central system of oxygen supply for patients, while Kuwait Bangladesh Hospital has 120 cylinders and 12 manifold connector cylinder systems, according to Nasima.
The government is importing 3,050 more oxygen cylinders. “And the old ones can be refilled,” she said.
