Former Tangail MP Asaduzzaman, finance secretary to Mujibnagar Government, dies at 85

The freedom fighter breathed his last at his Gulshan home in Dhaka on Saturday, Gopalpur Upazila Jubo League leader Ashrafuzzaman Azad said.

Asaduzzaman was elected MP from Tangail-2 (Bhuapur-Gopalpur), three times on the Awami League’s ticket in 1996, 2008 and 2014.

Party chief Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina mourned the former MP. “The nation has lost a dedicated Awami League leader,” she said in a message.

Born in 1935, Asaduzzaman had also worked on the parliamentary standing committee on the religious affairs ministry.

His daughter Aparajita Haque is an MP from a seat reserved for women in parliament.

Local Awami League leaders said the body would be taken to his home at Narchi villager under Hemnagar union in Gopalpur Upazila and be buried at the family graveyard after funeral prayers.