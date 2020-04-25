Home > Bangladesh

Dhaka South City official dies of COVID-19

Published: 25 Apr 2020 07:37 PM BdST Updated: 25 Apr 2020 07:37 PM BdST

A Dhaka South City Corporation official has died from the coronavirus infection.

Millatul Islam, DSCC advisor for waste management, was admitted to the Dhaka Medical College Hospital on Friday after he had fallen ill.

He died there the same evening and buried at the Banani Graveyard later in the day, DSCC spokesman Uttom Kumar Roy said.

As he showed COVID-19 symptoms, specimens were sent to the government’s disease control agency IEDCR and the test result came out positive on Saturday, Roy said.

After retirement as the deputy chief of waste management, he was working as a consultant of the department. He left behind his wife and a son.

