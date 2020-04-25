Home > Bangladesh

Child dies from coronavirus in Dhaka hospital

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 25 Apr 2020 12:23 PM BdST Updated: 25 Apr 2020 12:23 PM BdST

A seven-year-old child has died while undergoing treatment for the coronavirus at a government hospital in Dhaka. 

The girl was admitted to the intensive care unit of Kuwait Bangladesh Friendship Government Hospital with coronavirus symptoms and died on Friday night, said Dr Shihab Uddin, the coordinator of the hospital.

“The child was in a very poor state of health. She had kidney problems from her childhood and the organ was functioning poorly. Those with comorbidities are suffering the most.”

The child’s body was handed over to Al-Markazul Islami on Saturday morning for burial, he said.

The infant mortality rate is said to be low among the coronavirus patients.  Previously, a six-year-old child died in Chattogram on Apr 13 from the coronavirus.

Bangladesh reported its first three cases of the coronavirus on Mar 8. Since then, the number of infections has gradually climbed as the government expanded testing for the virus.

As of Friday, 4,689 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in Bangladesh with the number of recorded deaths climbing to 131, according to government data. 

