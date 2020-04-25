Child dies from coronavirus in Dhaka hospital
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 25 Apr 2020 12:23 PM BdST Updated: 25 Apr 2020 12:23 PM BdST
A seven-year-old child has died while undergoing treatment for the coronavirus at a government hospital in Dhaka.
The girl was admitted to the intensive care unit of Kuwait Bangladesh Friendship Government Hospital with coronavirus symptoms and died on Friday night, said Dr Shihab Uddin, the coordinator of the hospital.
“The child was in a very poor state of health. She had kidney problems from her childhood and the organ was functioning poorly. Those with comorbidities are suffering the most.”
The child’s body was handed over to Al-Markazul Islami on Saturday morning for burial, he said.
The infant mortality rate is said to be low among the coronavirus patients. Previously, a six-year-old child died in Chattogram on Apr 13 from the coronavirus.
Bangladesh reported its first three cases of the coronavirus on Mar 8. Since then, the number of infections has gradually climbed as the government expanded testing for the virus.
As of Friday, 4,689 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in Bangladesh with the number of recorded deaths climbing to 131, according to government data.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- ARTICLE 19 calls on Bangladesh authorities to disclose PPE supply details
- Jubo League leader is accused of murder again after presidential pardon
- People left jobless by coronavirus lockdown demonstrate for aid in Gaibandha
- Bangladesh fails to begin trial seven years after deadly Rana Plaza disaster
- Crescent moon sighted: Ramadan begins in Bangladesh on Saturday
- Bangladesh Army moves to make ventilators for COVID-19 patients
- Bangladesh records 503 new virus cases, steepest jump in 24 hours
- Second man shot by liberation war affairs minister’s bodyguard dies
- Bangladesh to bring back stranded nationals from US amid pandemic
- Bangladesh places curbs on Iftar gatherings during Ramadan
Most Read
- Sehri and Iftar timings for Ramadan 2020
- World leaders launch WHO COVID-19 plan, but US not involved
- Bangladesh Army moves to make ventilators for COVID-19 patients
- Bangladesh records 503 new virus cases, steepest jump in 24 hours
- Second man shot by liberation war affairs minister’s bodyguard dies
- Sehri and Iftar timings for Ramadan 2019
- Bangladesh places curbs on Iftar gatherings during Ramadan
- Crescent moon sighted: Ramadan begins in Bangladesh on Saturday
- Lysol maker urges people not to inject disinfectants after Trump remarks
- Bangladesh to bring back stranded nationals from US amid pandemic