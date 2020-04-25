Bangladesh warns against use of unauthorised antibody test kits for coronavirus
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 25 Apr 2020 08:57 PM BdST Updated: 25 Apr 2020 08:57 PM BdST
The government has issued a warning against using coronavirus antibody test kits without permission from the health authorities amid questions over the accuracy of results.
The health ministry issued the warning on Saturday as Gonoshasthaya Kendra unveiled its kit developed and manufactured in Bangladesh. India has recently suspended the antibody tests for the coronavirus.
Such kits have been imported individually and being distributed without the drug authorities’ permission in Bangladesh, the government said.
The government turned down Gonoshasthaya Kendra’s invitation to the launch of the kit in Dhaka.
In a statement, the health ministry’s Additional Secretary Md Habibur Rahman Khan advised people not to use unauthorised antibody test kits.
“No kits will be accepted without the government’s permission,” he said. Tests are being conducted using authorised kits only after government review following guidelines of the World Health Organisation, he said.
“We haven’t examined any other testing kit. We can’t permit any kit without study considering public health risk,” she said.
RT-PCR test looks for novel coronavirus’ DNA in swab samples from patients’ throat or nose but antibody test looks for antibodies to coronavirus created in the patients’ blood.
Some countries, including the US, are using antibody tests to understand the spread of the virus in the population of certain areas, but not for diagnosis of patients because it takes four to five days for antibodies to be created after infection while they can remain in patients’ blood even after recovery.
These factors lead to false results in many cases that can lead to wrong treatment.
