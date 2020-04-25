Home > Bangladesh

Bangladesh virus cases approach 5,000; death count surges to 140

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 25 Apr 2020 02:53 PM BdST Updated: 25 Apr 2020 03:00 PM BdST

The coronavirus death count in Bangladesh has climbed 140 after nine more fatalities were registered in the 24 hours to 8am Saturday.

Another 309 people tested positive for COVID-19 in the same period, taking the tally of infections to 4,998, DGHS Additional Director General Nasima Sultana said on Saturday.

Globally, over 2.81 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 197,217 have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.  

 

