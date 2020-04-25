Bangladesh virus cases approach 5,000; death count surges to 140

Another 309 people tested positive for COVID-19 in the same period, taking the tally of infections to 4,998, DGHS Additional Director General Nasima Sultana said on Saturday.

Globally, over 2.81 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 197,217 have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.