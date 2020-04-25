Bangladesh virus cases approach 5,000; death count surges to 140
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 25 Apr 2020 02:53 PM BdST Updated: 25 Apr 2020 03:00 PM BdST
The coronavirus death count in Bangladesh has climbed 140 after nine more fatalities were registered in the 24 hours to 8am Saturday.
Another 309 people tested positive for COVID-19 in the same period, taking the tally of infections to 4,998, DGHS Additional Director General Nasima Sultana said on Saturday.
Globally, over 2.81 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 197,217 have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Bangladesh virus cases approach 5,000; death count surges to 140
- Bangladesh PM's office to remain open during virus shutdown
- Child dies from coronavirus in Dhaka hospital
- ARTICLE 19 calls on Bangladesh authorities to disclose PPE supply details
- Jubo League leader is accused of murder again after presidential pardon
- People left jobless by coronavirus lockdown demonstrate for aid in Gaibandha
- Bangladesh fails to begin trial seven years after deadly Rana Plaza disaster
- Crescent moon sighted: Ramadan begins in Bangladesh on Saturday
- Bangladesh Army moves to make ventilators for COVID-19 patients
- Bangladesh records 503 new virus cases, steepest jump in 24 hours
Most Read
- Sehri and Iftar timings for Ramadan 2020
- World leaders launch WHO COVID-19 plan, but US not involved
- Bangladesh Army moves to make ventilators for COVID-19 patients
- Sehri and Iftar timings for Ramadan 2019
- China sent team including medical experts to advise on North Korea’s Kim
- Crescent moon sighted: Ramadan begins in Bangladesh on Saturday
- Lysol maker urges people not to inject disinfectants after Trump remarks
- Bangladesh records 503 new virus cases, steepest jump in 24 hours
- Power of sun is seen as slowing the coronavirus
- Mystery of India's lower death rates seems to defy coronavirus trend