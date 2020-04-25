Home > Bangladesh

Bangladesh PM's office to remain open during virus shutdown

Published: 25 Apr 2020 01:23 PM BdST Updated: 25 Apr 2020 01:23 PM BdST

The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) will remain open and continue conducting its business in keeping with the official timetable throughout the nationwide extended shutdown over the coronavirus outbreak.

The PMO made the announcement in a statement in light of the latest extension of the shutdown period, termed a holiday by the government, from Apr 26 to May 5.

The PMO will remain open as usual from Apr 26 following the timetable for government offices, it said, adding key personnel, including the director general, project director, directors, deputy directors and their equivalents at different wings will regularly attend office.

The PMO instructed the director general and the heads of the different wings to determine the number of support staff from their respective  wings who will attend office daily but recommended using not more than 25 percent of the staffers in each wing or branch.

Bangladesh has been under lockdown from Mar 26 and the period of closure has been prolonged several times since -- most recently until May 5 -- as the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths continued to surge.

While offices, schools and public transport will remain shut, government offices along with other emergency services will be allowed to operate in a limited scale during the shutdown, the public administration ministry said.

