As lockdown wears on, marooned Dhaka residents find solace in flying kites

The dark clouds hovering across the rumbling city sky on Friday seemed to mimic the current plight as a drizzle turned into a heavy downpour in the afternoon. But the mood was soon lifted by the sight of a bright blue sky dotted with a bevy of colourful kites basking in the sun's golden glow.

Ordered to remain indoors as much as possible in order to avoid contagion, many, bored of channel-surfing on TV or browsing social media, have found solace in flying kites on their rooftops.

This is a growing trend in Dhaka amid the lockdown, according to Shahjahan Mridha Benu, general secretary of Bangladesh Kite Federation. Many people have rented kites from the federation over the last month, he said.

As the wind blew across DIT Project in Badda's Merul on Friday evening, Saiful Islam, a resident, frantically unspooled and tugged at the string as his leafy green kite swirled with the breeze while his children looked on in wonderment.

“We’re stuck at home now so I made a Patenga kite with coconut leaf stems, paper and polythene. We had the string at home and when the kite was finally airborne, my children were elated.”

Watching neighbours fly kites, Farhana Rahman had asked her husband to get one for their daughter but to no avail. Nevertheless, she and her daughter now spend most of their evenings gazing at the kites as they flutter across the sky.

“I have never flown a kite and my 19-month-old daughter has never seen one up close. As I watched everyone else flying kites, I too felt the urge to get one myself. I have never seen so many kites in the DIT Project area over the last three years,” said Farhana.

Usually, residents of Old Dhaka fly colourful kites during the “Sakrain” festival marking the last day of the Bengali month of Poush. Other than that, kites are flown in very few households in the city nowadays.

Kite enthusiasts, however, are having to make do with homemade kites during the lockdown rather than the designer ones available otherwise.

But a few lucky ones have managed to buy kites from their local grocery stores.

Lawyer Jahangir Alam is one of them, having bought his kite from a kitchen market at the dogged insistence of his children. And it has proved a worthy buy for Jahangir with the activity helping strengthen the family bond while offering a welcome respite from the banalities of life under lockdown.

“We sometimes fly the kite from our rooftop. The children love it and we spend the evening happily together. It brings also brings back memories of my childhood in this busy concrete jungle.”

For Mizanur Rahman, a manager of a private company living in Elephant Road, the urge to fly a kite is negated by the lack of access to the rooftop of the building he lives in.

“People are irritated being housebound. I don’t like to watch TV all the time or go through social media. I saw many others flying kites around my house and I wish I could do it as well.”

VENTILATION DURING LOCKDOWN

The joy of watching a self-crafted kite take flight is unparalleled, said Benu. It helps one connect with the ‘breadth’ of the mind's creativity, according to him.

“Many people have collected kites from us while some have borrowed them.”

Housebound people also need mental motivation, Benu noted. “The mind too needs ventilation. You can’t keep it locked down. That is why art and creativity is being nurtured,” he said.

Benu believes the exercise of flying kites can take off some of the mental pressures stemming from the morbidity that has gripped the world at the moment.

"Flying kites can be a source of unbridled happiness. Designing a kite employs technology and creativity as you have to strive to find the correct aerodynamic efficiency. It will feel like a big achievement when that kite is finally airborne.”

“Imagine something that you made is now soaring across the sky, beholden to your will. This is real happiness,” he said.