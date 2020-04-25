ARTICLE 19 calls on Bangladesh authorities to disclose PPE supply details
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 25 Apr 2020 02:35 AM BdST Updated: 25 Apr 2020 02:35 AM BdST
ARTICLE 19 has demanded disclosure on the distribution inventory of personal protective equipment or PPE to different hospitals and institutions in Bangladesh.
The government claims enough PPE are available even though the doctors, nurses and other health workers have been complaining about a shortage of the protective gear since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, the South Asia Regional office of the UK-based human rights group said in a statement on Friday.
Faruq Faisel, the regional director of ARTICLE 19 Bangladesh and South Asia, said people have the “right to be informed about and understand the health risks that they and their loved one’s face”. He referenced advices of the World Health Organization.
The health workers as well as the citizens of the country “have the right to know about where and how many PPE kits have been distributed until now”, he said.
“If the free flow of information is not ensured during such pandemic crisis like coronavirus, the health service could be hampered, and the possibility of spreading wrong information and fake news might be increased as well,” he added.
Citing media reports, the statement said the Health Directorate confirmed countrywide distribution of more than one million pieces of PPE until Apr 20.
Government statistics show that there are 82,051 health workers in the country, including the doctors, nurses and others.
“As such, one person is supposed to have at least 12 pieces of PPE kit according to the claim of the government,” ARTICLE 19 said.
But many health workers expressed “concern that they didn’t get any PPE at all”, it said.
However, those who have received PPE kits have questioned their quality, the organisation added.
Faisel also criticised the government for a notice asking nurses not to speak publicly or to the media about the COVID-19 situation.
He demanded withdrawal of a notice asking for explanation from doctor Abu Taher of anaesthesia department at Noakhali General Hospital of his Facebook post questioning the quality of masks and “no PPE distribution”.
