70-year old Bangladeshi woman beats the odds and survives coronavirus
Munshiganj Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 25 Apr 2020 10:47 PM BdST Updated: 25 Apr 2020 10:47 PM BdST
A 70-year old woman has survived COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, in Munshiganj and doctors believe her remarkable recovery can be an inspiration to everyone.
“Confidence can boost people’s chances of overcoming many odds,” Munshiganj Civil Surgeon Dr Abul Kalam said on Saturday evening.
“And the story of her recovery from deadly coronavirus is an inspiring one,” he added.
Her survival came as a joy to doctors and other medical staff amid the doom and gloom at a time when the country’s cases of infection surged close to 5,000 and the number of deaths rose by nine in a day to 140 until Saturday morning.
The sample of the elderly woman, who is from Sirajdikhan Upazila’s Abirpara, was collected on Apr 7 and she tested positive for COVID-19 on Apr 10.
She was kept in isolation at Sirajdikhan Upazila Health Complex, said Dr Badiuzzaman of the medical facility.
The septuagenarian felt better after treatment and her sample was sent for test again, the doctor said. The report came with negative results.
Her samples were sent for the coronavirus test again after a certain amount of time, according to the rules, and the result came back negative as well.
As per the guidelines of the World Health Organization and the government’s Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research, the woman has now recovered from the novel coronavirus and is completely healthy.
One of her sons and daughter-in-law were diagnosed with the infection as well, Dr Badiuzzaman said. The son was in isolation at a hospital while the daughter-in-law was being treated at home. The report on the son’s sample came back negative once.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Former Tangail MP Asaduzzaman, finance secretary to Mujibnagar Government, dies at 85
- Bangladesh warns against use of unauthorised antibody test kits for coronavirus
- Dhaka South City official dies of COVID-19
- No oxygen cylinder shortage for COVID-19 patients: health official
- Bangladesh court proceedings to remain suspended amid virus shutdown
- As lockdown wears on, marooned Dhaka residents find solace in flying kites
- RAB monitors 50 websites in crackdown on virus rumours
- Bangladesh virus cases approach 5,000; death count surges to 140
- Bangladesh PM's office to remain open during virus shutdown
- Child dies from coronavirus in Dhaka hospital
Most Read
- China sent team including medical experts to advise on North Korea’s Kim
- Sehri and Iftar timings for Ramadan 2020
- Bangladesh virus cases approach 5,000; death count surges to 140
- Child dies from coronavirus in Dhaka hospital
- Sehri and Iftar timings for Ramadan 2019
- Bezos takes back the wheel at Amazon
- World leaders launch WHO COVID-19 plan, but US not involved
- Islam's holiest sites emptied by coronavirus crisis as Ramadan begins
- Power of sun is seen as slowing the coronavirus
- Bangladesh fails to begin trial seven years after deadly Rana Plaza disaster