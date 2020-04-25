70-year old Bangladeshi woman beats the odds and survives coronavirus

“Confidence can boost people’s chances of overcoming many odds,” Munshiganj Civil Surgeon Dr Abul Kalam said on Saturday evening.

“And the story of her recovery from deadly coronavirus is an inspiring one,” he added.

Her survival came as a joy to doctors and other medical staff amid the doom and gloom at a time when the country’s cases of infection surged close to 5,000 and the number of deaths rose by nine in a day to 140 until Saturday morning.

The sample of the elderly woman, who is from Sirajdikhan Upazila’s Abirpara, was collected on Apr 7 and she tested positive for COVID-19 on Apr 10.

She was kept in isolation at Sirajdikhan Upazila Health Complex, said Dr Badiuzzaman of the medical facility.

The septuagenarian felt better after treatment and her sample was sent for test again, the doctor said. The report came with negative results.

Her samples were sent for the coronavirus test again after a certain amount of time, according to the rules, and the result came back negative as well.

As per the guidelines of the World Health Organization and the government’s Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research, the woman has now recovered from the novel coronavirus and is completely healthy.

One of her sons and daughter-in-law were diagnosed with the infection as well, Dr Badiuzzaman said. The son was in isolation at a hospital while the daughter-in-law was being treated at home. The report on the son’s sample came back negative once.