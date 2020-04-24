Second man shot by liberation war affairs minister’s bodyguard dies

Mohim died at around 2 am on Friday at Enam Medical College Hospital in Savar, said Inspector Md Moniruzzaman of Kaliakoir Police Station.

On Apr 16, Md Shahid, 30, was shot dead in Kutubdia village in Kaliakoir by the minister’s bodyguard Kishore Kumar while Mohim, 32, was fatally wounded in a hail of gunfire. Both were Kishore’s friends, according to police.

Deceased Shahid's wife filed a case against Kishore on Apr 17. Later, police arrested and took him into their custody for interrogation.

Police believe an ‘extramarital affair’ between Kishore’s wife and Mohim led to the murder.

Kishore often engaged in quarrels with his wife over her suspected affair with Mohim, Kaliakoir Police Station chief Alamgir Hossain Majumdar had said.

On the day of the incident, Kishore called Mohim out to a chat outdoors. Mohim and his friend Shahid were waiting in an open space for Kishore to arrive. Kishore arrived on the scene and opened fire on them. Mohim was injured while his friend died in a hail of bullets.

Shahid died on the scene while Mohim was admitted to Enam Medical Hospital.