People left jobless by coronavirus lockdown demonstrate for aid in Gaibandha
Gaibandha Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 24 Apr 2020 11:33 PM BdST Updated: 24 Apr 2020 11:33 PM BdST
More than 200 transport workers and day labourers left jobless by the coronavirus lockdown have demonstrated for government aid materials in Gaibandha.
The protesters blocked the Gaibandha Sadar-Palashbari road near the district’s jail for an hour until the local authorities assured them of providing relief on Friday noon.
The protests created a gridlock of goods-laden vehicles amid the lockdown and suspension of passenger transportation over the outbreak.
The protesters from ward-7 of Sadar Upazila’s Ballamjhar union included rickshaw-pullers and drivers of small passenger vehicles called “Easybike”.
“No one gives us work out of coronavirus fear. We get beat up, our vehicle’s tires are punctured if we go out with rickshaws, vans and Easybikes,” one of the protesters said.
“We are living in inhumane conditions. We are fasting for days,” he added.
The protesters alleged they did not get any aid so far despite contacting the chairman and members of the union council. Many of them had to borrow money from others to buy food.
“We are providing aid to all following Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s directives so that none suffers for a lack of food,” Sadar Upazila Executive Officer or UNO Prosun Kumar Chakrabarty said.
“Those who have no food at home should inform the Upazila or other local authorities. We will deliver food at their home,” he said.
The UNO said he asked the protesters to submit a list of people who need aid. The authorities will distribute aid among them after verifying the list, he added.
