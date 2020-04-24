Home > Bangladesh

Government to appoint 8,000 doctors, nurses as coronavirus cases surge

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 24 Apr 2020 03:23 AM BdST Updated: 24 Apr 2020 03:23 AM BdST

The government has decided to appoint 2,000 doctors and 6,000 nurses as the health care system has become overburdened due to the coronavirus crisis.

The government took the decision considering that many of the doctors and nurses recently contracted the virus while many others had to go into quarantine, Health Minister Zahid Malik said at the daily briefing on the COVID-19 situation on Thursday.

He hoped the recruitment to newly will ease pressure on the health care system during the outbreak.

A total of 215 doctors, 66 nurses and 188 other health workers have caught the virus in Bangladesh until Thursday, according to Bangladesh Medical Association.

The Health Directorate has 27,409 doctors working under it. The number of registered nurses in the country is 56,734, according to Bangladesh Nursing and Midwifery Council.

There is one registered doctor for every 1,581 people in Bangladesh

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Infected Khulna doctor airlifted to Dhaka

A chartered British Airways plane departs from Dhaka's Shahjalal International Airport on Thursday with 177 Britons, who were stranded in Bangladesh due to a travel ban amid lockdowns over the coronavirus pandemic. Photo: Mostafigur Rahman

Another 177 Britons on way home

Up to Tk 5m insurance cover for death of govt responders

File Photo: The imam, muezzin and a few other officials of Baitul Mukarram National Mosque offer Isha prayers before they shut the place as Muslims in Bangladesh observed Shab-e-Barat differently amid a nationwide shutdown and ban on gatherings due to the coronavirus outbreak. 

Bangladesh to limit Ramadan prayers, ban Iftar gatherings at mosque amid pandemic

Aid theft: 10 more suspended

People queued up maintaining safe social distance in front of AB Bank’s Principal Branch at Motijheel amid the shutdown designed to limit the spread of coronavirus. Photo: Mahmud Zaman Ovi

Banking hours extended

Four of a family murdered in Gazipur

Schools shut until May 5

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.