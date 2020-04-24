Government to appoint 8,000 doctors, nurses as coronavirus cases surge
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 24 Apr 2020 03:23 AM BdST Updated: 24 Apr 2020 03:23 AM BdST
The government has decided to appoint 2,000 doctors and 6,000 nurses as the health care system has become overburdened due to the coronavirus crisis.
The government took the decision considering that many of the doctors and nurses recently contracted the virus while many others had to go into quarantine, Health Minister Zahid Malik said at the daily briefing on the COVID-19 situation on Thursday.
He hoped the recruitment to newly will ease pressure on the health care system during the outbreak.
A total of 215 doctors, 66 nurses and 188 other health workers have caught the virus in Bangladesh until Thursday, according to Bangladesh Medical Association.
The Health Directorate has 27,409 doctors working under it. The number of registered nurses in the country is 56,734, according to Bangladesh Nursing and Midwifery Council.
There is one registered doctor for every 1,581 people in Bangladesh
