Crescent moon sighted: Ramadan begins in Bangladesh on Saturday

As the month has come amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Bangladesh has curbed Taraweeh prayers at mosques and banned Iftar gatherings of all sorts to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

The government has decided not to allow more than 12 people in mosques for Ramadan evening prayers this year as the outbreak continues to escalate. The 12 will include senior clerics and other mosque officials.

The mosques’ governing bodies will decide who will be included from the neighbourhoods if the quota is not filled for Isha and Taraweeh prayers, State Minister for Religious Affairs Sheikh Md Abdullah told bdnews24.com on Thursday

No outsider will be allowed in, if the quota is made up all by mosque officials.

He also said the restrictions on gathering for other prayers in mosques will remain in force.

Currently, the number of people allowed for mosque prayers is five. As many as 10 can offer Juma prayers on Fridays.