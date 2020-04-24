Bangladesh to bring back stranded nationals from US amid pandemic

More than 200 Bangladeshis have registered with the Bangladesh Embassy in Washington to return home, said Shamim Ahmed, a spokesman for the embassy, adding efforts are underway to charter flights.

Students studying at various US universities, businessmen seeking medical treatment and stranded government officials are also on the list.

Those willing to return will have to bear the expenses and the Bangladesh government will coordinate their repatriation, Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen told bdnews24.com.

“US citizens who went back home from Bangladesh had also paid for their charted flight.”

The returnees will have to go into mandatory 14-day quarantine under government management, the Ministry of Health said.

Minister Momen also warned that there was a provision in the law to fine the violators.

The US is the hardest-hit country in the coronavirus pandemic with over 800,000 infections and close to 50,000 deaths.

As of Thursday, 4,186 have tested positive for the coronavirus in Bangladesh with the number of recorded deaths climbing to 127, according to government data.