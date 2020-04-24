Home > Bangladesh

Bangladesh to bring back stranded nationals from US amid pandemic

  New York Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 24 Apr 2020 12:16 PM BdST Updated: 24 Apr 2020 12:16 PM BdST

The authorities have taken steps to bring back stranded Bangladeshi citizens in the United States amid the coronavirus pandemic.

More than 200 Bangladeshis have registered with the Bangladesh Embassy in Washington to return home, said Shamim Ahmed, a spokesman for the embassy, adding efforts are underway to charter flights.

Students studying at various US universities, businessmen seeking medical treatment and stranded government officials are also on the list.

Those willing to return will have to bear the expenses and the Bangladesh government will coordinate their repatriation, Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen told bdnews24.com.

“US citizens who went back home from Bangladesh had also paid for their charted flight.”

The returnees will have to go into mandatory 14-day quarantine under government management, the Ministry of Health said.

Minister Momen also warned that there was a provision in the law to fine the violators.

The US is the hardest-hit country in the coronavirus pandemic with over 800,000 infections and close to 50,000 deaths.

As of Thursday, 4,186 have tested positive for the coronavirus in Bangladesh with the number of recorded deaths climbing to 127, according to government data. 

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Courts to reopen partially

File Photo

Govt to hire 8,000 doctors, nurses

Infected Khulna doctor airlifted to Dhaka

File Photo

Govt to appoint 8,000 doctors, nurses

A chartered British Airways plane departs from Dhaka's Shahjalal International Airport on Thursday with 177 Britons, who were stranded in Bangladesh due to a travel ban amid lockdowns over the coronavirus pandemic. Photo: Mostafigur Rahman

Another 177 Britons on way home

Up to Tk 5m insurance cover for death of govt responders

File Photo: The imam, muezzin and a few other officials of Baitul Mukarram National Mosque offer Isha prayers before they shut the place as Muslims in Bangladesh observed Shab-e-Barat differently amid a nationwide shutdown and ban on gatherings due to the coronavirus outbreak. 

Bangladesh to limit Ramadan prayers, ban Iftar gatherings at mosque amid pandemic

Aid theft: 10 more suspended

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.