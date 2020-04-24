Bangladesh to bring back stranded nationals from US amid pandemic
New York Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 24 Apr 2020 12:16 PM BdST Updated: 24 Apr 2020 12:16 PM BdST
The authorities have taken steps to bring back stranded Bangladeshi citizens in the United States amid the coronavirus pandemic.
More than 200 Bangladeshis have registered with the Bangladesh Embassy in Washington to return home, said Shamim Ahmed, a spokesman for the embassy, adding efforts are underway to charter flights.
Students studying at various US universities, businessmen seeking medical treatment and stranded government officials are also on the list.
Those willing to return will have to bear the expenses and the Bangladesh government will coordinate their repatriation, Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen told bdnews24.com.
“US citizens who went back home from Bangladesh had also paid for their charted flight.”
The returnees will have to go into mandatory 14-day quarantine under government management, the Ministry of Health said.
Minister Momen also warned that there was a provision in the law to fine the violators.
The US is the hardest-hit country in the coronavirus pandemic with over 800,000 infections and close to 50,000 deaths.
As of Thursday, 4,186 have tested positive for the coronavirus in Bangladesh with the number of recorded deaths climbing to 127, according to government data.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Bangladesh places curbs on Iftar gatherings during Ramadan
- Bangladesh courts to partially reopen as coronavirus crisis lingers
- Government to appoint 8,000 doctors, nurses as coronavirus cases surge
- Khulna doctor infected with COVID-19 is airlifted to Dhaka
- Another 177 Britons on way home from Bangladesh
- Bangladesh rolls out up to Tk 5m insurance coverage for death of virus responders
- Bangladesh suspends 10 more public representatives for embezzling coronavirus aid
- Bangladesh to limit Ramadan prayers, ban Iftar gatherings at mosque amid pandemic
- Banking hours extended to 2pm amid coronavirus shutdown
- Four of a family found with throats slit in Gazipur
Most Read
- Bangladesh panel meets Friday to announce Ramadan start
- Bangladesh reports 7 more virus deaths as infections top 4,000
- Bangladesh to allow factories to reopen gradually, extends lockdown to May 5
- Sehri and Iftar timings for Ramadan 2020
- Gilead's drug remdesivir flops in first trial in coronavirus treatment: FT
- Four of a family found dead with throats slit in Gazipur
- Anger as closed school in Dhaka collecting tuition fees amid coronavirus lockdown
- Bangladesh to limit Ramadan prayers, ban Iftar gatherings at mosque amid pandemic
- Banking hours extended to 2pm amid coronavirus shutdown
- Five vehicles damaged in Dhaka pileup