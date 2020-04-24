Bangladesh records 503 new virus cases, steepest jump in 24 hours
Published: 24 Apr 2020 02:54 PM BdST Updated: 24 Apr 2020 03:48 PM BdST
Bangladesh has registered four more deaths from the coronavirus in the 24 hours to 8am Friday, taking the count to 131.
The tally of infections soared to 4,689 in the same period after another 503 people tested positive for COVID-19 from 3,686 samples, DGHS Additional Director General Nasima Sultana said on Friday.
This is the biggest single-day spike in new cases since the first cases of the virus were detected in Bangladesh on Mar 8.
Another four COVID-19 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, bringing the number of recoveries to 112 so far, according to data released by the health directorate.
Friday's death count marked a slight drop from the previous days. While Nasima sounded a cautiously optimistic note about it, she nevertheless stressed the need for continued adherence to social distancing rules.
With Ramadan looming, the health official urged citizens to follow the government's directives on gatherings and evening prayers during the holy month.
In an effort to curb the spread of the coronavirus, Bangladesh has banned Iftar gatherings during Ramadan while limiting the number of devotees at Taraweeh prayer congregations to 12 in mosques.
Legal action will be taken against those who fail to comply with the directives, the ministry of religious affairs said.
Globally, more than 2.7 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus and 189,970 have died, according to a Reuters tally.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
