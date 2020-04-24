Bangladesh places curbs on Iftar gatherings during Ramadan
Bangladesh has banned Iftar gatherings during the month of Ramadan in an effort to limit the spread of the coronavirus.
The religious affairs announced the move in a statement on Friday.
In order to maintain social distancing during the coronavirus outbreak, no individuals or institutions will be allowed to arrange or participate in any gathering over Iftar, it said.
Legal action will be taken against those who fail to comply with the order, according to the ministry.
