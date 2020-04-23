Sherpur accords reception to beggar who donated his savings to a relief fund
Sherpur Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 23 Apr 2020 01:26 PM BdST Updated: 23 Apr 2020 01:26 PM BdST
The Sherpur district administration has accorded a reception to Nazimuddin, an elderly beggar who donated Tk 10,000 from his savings to the UNO’s relief fund for the vulnerable during the coronavirus shutdown.
Deputy Commissioner Anarkali Mahbub welcomed Nazimuddin with flowers on Wednesday afternoon while presenting him with Tk 20,000 and food items. Anarkali also announced that he would build Nazimuddin a shop.
The deputy commissioner subsequently took charge of Nazimuddin’s treatment and vowed to extend all necessary assistance to the rest of his family.
Nazimuddin supports his family by seeking alms and had saved up Tk 10, 000 over the last two years to repair his home.
But as the coronavirus outbreak began to take its toll across the country, he handed over his savings to Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Rubel Mahmud to help the poor and unemployed during the crisis.
“You are rich at heart and we are grateful to you,” the deputy commissioner said, addressing Nazimuddin during the reception.
Expressing his gratitude to Anarkali, Nazimuddin said, “I used to work as a day labourer but later I became disabled. Now, I support my family by seeking alms. My wife Abeda Khatun is also crippled.”
