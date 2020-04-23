Sherpur accords reception to beggar who donated his savings to a relief fund

Deputy Commissioner Anarkali Mahbub welcomed Nazimuddin with flowers on Wednesday afternoon while presenting him with Tk 20,000 and food items. Anarkali also announced that he would build Nazimuddin a shop.

The deputy commissioner subsequently took charge of Nazimuddin’s treatment and vowed to extend all necessary assistance to the rest of his family.

Nazimuddin supports his family by seeking alms and had saved up Tk 10, 000 over the last two years to repair his home.

But as the coronavirus outbreak began to take its toll across the country, he handed over his savings to Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Rubel Mahmud to help the poor and unemployed during the crisis.

News of his generosity and selflessness made waves on social media as a rare silver lining amid the gloom of a pandemic. The Prime Minister's Office subsequently directed the local administration to arrange for a homestead and a permanent house for the 80-year-old Nazimuddin.

“You are rich at heart and we are grateful to you,” the deputy commissioner said, addressing Nazimuddin during the reception.

Expressing his gratitude to Anarkali, Nazimuddin said, “I used to work as a day labourer but later I became disabled. Now, I support my family by seeking alms. My wife Abeda Khatun is also crippled.”