Four of a family found with throats slit in Gazipur
Gazipur Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 23 Apr 2020 06:09 PM BdST Updated: 23 Apr 2020 06:09 PM BdST
Four members of a family have been found dead with their throats slashed in a home in Gazipur's Sreepur Upazila, said police.
The murders took place in the home of a migrant worker in the Upazila's Joinabazar around 3:30pm on Thursday, according to law enforcement.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Bangladesh to allow factories to reopen gradually, extends lockdown to May 5
- Bangladesh reports 7 more virus deaths as infections top 4,000
- Five vehicles damaged in Dhaka pileup
- Sherpur accords reception to beggar who donated his savings to a relief fund
- Bangladesh panel meets Friday to announce Ramadan start
- Bangladesh aims convalescent plasma therapy trials in early May
- Govt to consider easing age restrictions for jobs amid virus crisis
- Bangladesh plans to extend shutdown to May 5 as virus crisis rages on
- Beggar, who donated his savings to UNO's virus relief fund, gets house from govt
- Bangladesh records 10 more virus deaths as cases spiral
Most Read
- Bangladesh plans to extend shutdown to May 5 as virus crisis rages on
- Anger as closed school in Dhaka collecting tuition fees amid coronavirus lockdown
- Alarmed as COVID patients' blood thickened, New York doctors try new treatments
- Former cabinet secretary and PSC chairman Saadat Husain dies at 73
- Bangladesh reports 7 more virus deaths as infections top 4,000
- Bangladesh panel meets Friday to announce Ramadan start
- Sehri and Iftar timings for Ramadan 2020
- India suspends coronavirus antibody tests after questions over reliability
- Bangladesh to consider easing age restrictions for jobs amid virus crisis
- ‘Instead of coronavirus, the hunger will kill us.’ A global food crisis looms