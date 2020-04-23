Home > Bangladesh

Four of a family found with throats slit in Gazipur

  Gazipur Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 23 Apr 2020 06:09 PM BdST Updated: 23 Apr 2020 06:09 PM BdST

Four members of a family have been found dead with their throats slashed in a home in Gazipur's Sreepur Upazila, said police.

The murders took place in the home of a migrant worker in the Upazila's Joinabazar around 3:30pm on Thursday, according to law enforcement.

The victims are the wife of the Malaysia-based migrant, their two daughters, aged 14 and 11, and their 6-year-old disabled son. They had been living in the house that was built on a piece of land they had bought .

All four bodies were discovered with their throats slit and in a state of undress, said Sreepur Police SI Akhlas Farazi. Police suspect the woman and her daughters were raped before being murdered, he added.

