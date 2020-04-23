Five vehicles damaged in Dhaka pileup

One injured in the accident that took place at around 12 pm on Thursday was admitted to Suhrawardy Hospital.

“A covered van, a car, an autorickshaw, a microbus and a pick-up truck coming from different directions hit each other at the intersection,” said Sub-Inspector Sanaul Haque of Mohammadpur Police Station.

“One was coming from Mohammadpur while another was heading to Gabtoli. In total, five vehicles hit each other.”

The front of the car and the autorickshaw used for emergency aid delivery were dented. The pick-up truck turned over.

Roads were empty in Dhaka due to the lockdown imposed by the government to curb the spread of the coronavirus. Many drivers are taking the opportunity to defy traffic rules and drive fast.

Police are investigating the accident.