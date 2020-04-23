Home > Bangladesh

Five vehicles damaged in Dhaka pileup

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 23 Apr 2020 02:13 PM BdST Updated: 23 Apr 2020 02:13 PM BdST

Five vehicles were damaged in a pileup at an empty intersection near the Ganabhaban, the prime minister’s official residence, in Dhaka’s Sher-e-Bangla Nagar.

One injured in the accident that took place at around 12 pm on Thursday was admitted to Suhrawardy Hospital.

“A covered van, a car, an autorickshaw, a microbus and a pick-up truck coming from different directions hit each other at the intersection,” said Sub-Inspector Sanaul Haque of Mohammadpur Police Station.

“One was coming from Mohammadpur while another was heading to Gabtoli. In total, five vehicles hit each other.”

The front of the car and the autorickshaw used for emergency aid delivery were dented. The pick-up truck turned over.

Roads were empty in Dhaka due to the lockdown imposed by the government to curb the spread of the coronavirus. Many drivers are taking the opportunity to defy traffic rules and drive fast.

Police are investigating the accident.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Govt aims plasma therapy trials in May

Bangladesh General Students' Council formed a human-chain in front of the National Press Club on Friday demanding that the maximum age for entering government jobs be raised to 35.

Govt to reconsider age limit for jobs

A commuter rides a bicycle wearing a protective suit amid concerns over the coronavirus outbreak in Dhaka on April 20. REUTERS

Bangladesh to extend shutdown to May 5

10 more virus deaths

No official word on Moslem Uddin ‘arrest’

JMI seeks to deny mask scam liability

Workers protest layoffs in Paltan

5 jailed for stashing testing kits

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.