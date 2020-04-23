Five vehicles damaged in Dhaka pileup
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 23 Apr 2020 02:13 PM BdST Updated: 23 Apr 2020 02:13 PM BdST
Five vehicles were damaged in a pileup at an empty intersection near the Ganabhaban, the prime minister’s official residence, in Dhaka’s Sher-e-Bangla Nagar.
One injured in the accident that took place at around 12 pm on Thursday was admitted to Suhrawardy Hospital.
“A covered van, a car, an autorickshaw, a microbus and a pick-up truck coming from different directions hit each other at the intersection,” said Sub-Inspector Sanaul Haque of Mohammadpur Police Station.
“One was coming from Mohammadpur while another was heading to Gabtoli. In total, five vehicles hit each other.”
The front of the car and the autorickshaw used for emergency aid delivery were dented. The pick-up truck turned over.
Police are investigating the accident.
