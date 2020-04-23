Home > Bangladesh

Banking hours extended to 2pm amid coronavirus shutdown

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 23 Apr 2020 07:19 PM BdST Updated: 23 Apr 2020 07:19 PM BdST

The central bank has extended the transaction period at banks by an hour to 2pm in Dhaka and Chattogram commercial areas amid the coronavirus shutdown.

Additionally, the banks in these areas will remain open until 3:30pm for other financial activities, the Bangladesh Bank said on Thursday.

