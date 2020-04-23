Banking hours extended to 2pm amid coronavirus shutdown
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 23 Apr 2020 07:19 PM BdST Updated: 23 Apr 2020 07:19 PM BdST
The central bank has extended the transaction period at banks by an hour to 2pm in Dhaka and Chattogram commercial areas amid the coronavirus shutdown.
Additionally, the banks in these areas will remain open until 3:30pm for other financial activities, the Bangladesh Bank said on Thursday.
More to follow
