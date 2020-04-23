Home > Bangladesh

Bangladesh to allow factories to reopen gradually, extends lockdown to May 5

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 23 Apr 2020 03:36 PM BdST Updated: 23 Apr 2020 03:39 PM BdST

Bangladesh has extended the nationwide shutdown of offices and workplaces to May 5 amid a worsening coronavirus outbreak.

The Ministry of Public Administration announced the move on Thursday, outlining fresh directives for the latest shutdown period.

“Industrial units, agriculture and production and supply-related sectors will reopen gradually considering the present situation,” the ministry said.

Drug makers and exporters will also be allowed to run their factories as long as they take steps to protect the health and safety of workers.

Trucks, lorries and cargo vessels transporting goods will continue plying the roads and waterways, the order said.

The shutdown order does not apply to essential services or projects involving agriculture, fertiliser, pesticide, food industries, industrial goods, raw materials for national projects, kitchen markets, drug stores, hospitals and other emergency services.

Bangladesh reported seven more deaths from the virus on Thursday, taking the total count to 127 while the tally of infections crossed 4,000 with 414 new cases.

