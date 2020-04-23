Bangladesh suspends 10 more public representatives for embezzling coronavirus aid
Senior Correspendent bdnews24.com
Published: 23 Apr 2020 08:45 PM BdST Updated: 23 Apr 2020 08:45 PM BdST
Ten more public representatives have been suspended for allegedly misappropriating government aid meant for the poor amid the coronavirus shutdown.
The local government ministry issued separate orders suspending seven union council chairmen and three members on Thursday.
The latest action takes the number of such suspension in the country to 35. Fifteen of those punished are chairmen, 19 members and one district council member.
Seven new suspended chairmen are: Md Nure Alam Bepari, chairman of Kedarpur Union in Barishal’s Babuganj Upazila, Md Mizanur Rahman Khan, chairman of Rajapur Union in Bhola Sadar Upazila, Md Monir Rahman Mridha, chairman of Kamalapur Union in Patuakhali Sadar Upazila, Shah Al Shafi Ansari, chairman of Rohanpur Union in Chapainawabganj’s Gomostapur Upazila, Md Siddiqur Rahman Mandal, chairman of Joshai Union in Rajbari’s Pangsha Upazila, Jarjid Molla and Alauddin Chowdhury, chairmen of Peroli Union and Joynagar Union respectively in Narail’s Kalia.
Three suspended members are- Md Rafiqul Islam, member of Gaokandia Union in Netrakona’s Durgapur Upazila, Mohiuddin Sohel and Lipi Begum, members of Galachipa and Keshabpur Union respectively in Patuakhali’s Galachipa Upazila.
The ministry said charges of embezzling relief materials were proven in investigations, and several of them are behind bars after being detained on charges of misappropriating government aid provided for the low-income people hit by the coronavirus shutdown.
In addition to embezzling aid materials, Rohanpur chairman Shafi Ansari has been charged for allegedly travelling abroad without permission from the authorities amid the coronavirus crisis.
Gaokandia member Rafiqul Islam has been charged for arranging a bullfight festival violating restrictions on mass gathering.
The district administration has also been asked to explain in 10 days why the representatives should not be expelled.
