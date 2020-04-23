Bangladesh rolls out up to Tk 5m insurance coverage for death of virus responders
Published: 23 Apr 2020 10:07 PM BdST Updated: 23 Apr 2020 10:42 PM BdST
The government has announced an insurance coverage of up to Tk 5 million in case of the death of a frontline responder from the coronavirus.
The insurance coverage for the government officers in case of infection ranges between Tk 500,000 and Tk 1 million, depending on the rank.
Health professionals, field-level officers, law-enforcement personnel and other frontline responders will be covered by the insurances that will be backdated to Apr 1.
The amount will increase five times in case of death, the finance ministry said in a circular on Thursday.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina had earlier announced the coverage in an address to the nation.
Pay Scale Grade
Infection
Death
1-9
Tk 1 million
Tk 5 million
10-14
Tk 750,000
Tk 3.75 million
15-20
Tk 500,000
Tk 2.5 million
The infected officials will need to fill out a form and submit it along with supporting medical documents or the coronavirus test results to make a claim.
The spouse or children or parents of the officials who have died from coronavirus will be able to claim the insurance money.
The insurance coverage in case of death will be additional to any financial support that is already there for the taking, the ministry said.
