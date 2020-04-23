Home > Bangladesh

Bangladesh reports 7 more virus deaths as infections top 4,000

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 23 Apr 2020 02:56 PM BdST Updated: 23 Apr 2020 02:57 PM BdST

Bangladesh has confirmed seven more fatalities from the novel coronavirus in the 24 hours to 8am Thursday, bringing the death count to 127.

The tally of confirmed cases reached 4,186 in the same period after another 414 people tested positive, Health Minister Zahid Malik said on Thursday.

The total number of recovered patients also rose to 108 with 16 new recoveries in the last 24 hours.

The surge in cases and deaths from the virus has prompted the government to extend a nationwide lockdown to May 5.

Globally, over 2.63 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 183,489 have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

 

